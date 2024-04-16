Four boaters rescued after vessel becomes ground on reef on Oahu’s South Shore

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Four people were rescued after their vessel ran aground on coral reef on Oahu’s South Shore on Monday.

Rescuers were called out to the scene near an area known as Rockpiles around 11:40 a.m.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, a 35-foot vessel hit the coral reef near the surf break at Rock Piles. A lifeguard spotted the wreck and called for rescuers. Lifeguards responded on a jet ski and made contact with the people on board the boat within minutes.

Four adult men were rescued from the boat and brought safely back to shore. No injuries were reported.

The vessel remains grounded on the reef. The public is advised to stay away from the area near the boat until it is removed.

The extent of the damage to the reef is not yet known. So far there have been no reports of fuel or other fluids leaking from the vessel.

A spokesperson with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) tells Island News that they are working to contact the vessel’s owner and are communicating with the US Coast Guard to determine if any fuel was onboard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.