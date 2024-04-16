Ex-Piston Will Bynum sentenced to 18 months in prison in NBA insurance fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Bynum, who played for the Detroit Pistons for six season, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his conviction in a scandal involving NBA insurance fraud. Bynum was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. He was convicted last November of conspiring to make false statements related to NBA players who submitted false dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Bynum averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 assists in 360 games during his career. More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.