Crop-rich California region will fall under state monitoring to preserve groundwater flow
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
California officials have voted to take over monitoring groundwater use in part of the fertile San Joaquin Valley under a landmark law aimed at protecting water flow to homes and farms. The State Water Resources Control Board voted unanimously Tuesday to place the region on so-called probationary status. That means state, not local, officials will temporarily watch over and limit how much water could be pumped from the ground. It marks the first time the state has taken control of groundwater monitoring. Farmers are criticizing the move. But water rights advocates say it will protect drinking water in poor, rural communities.