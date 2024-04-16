Convicted scammer who victims say claimed to be a psychic, Irish heiress faces extradition to UK

A woman accused by scam victims of crisscrossing the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress is expected in court for an extradition hearing that could send her to the United Kingdom. Fifty-four-year-old Marianne Smyth will be in federal court in Maine on Wednesday for the hearing that relates to allegations she stole more than $170,000 from at least five victims from 2008 to 2010 in Northern Ireland. Government officials say Smyth stole money that she had promised to invest and arranged to sell a victim a home but took the money. In a court filing, Smyth’s attorney argued she is not guilty of the charges.

