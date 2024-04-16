Connecticut’s top public defender denies misconduct claims as commission debates firing her
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top public defender is fighting to keep her job as an oversight commission begins considering whether to fire her for a range of alleged misconduct. TaShun Bowden-Lewis appeared before the state Public Defender Services Commission on Tuesday and denied 16 misconduct allegations. The commission alleges Bowden-Lewis has hurled unfounded racism accusations against people who disagree with her, improperly accessed the emails of staff and the commission chairman, and disobeyed and disrespected the commission. The commission made no decision Tuesday and will continue the hearing at a later date. The panel previously reprimanded Bowden-Lewis and put her on paid administrative leave in February.