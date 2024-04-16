Citing safety, USC makes rare cancellation of speech by valedictorian who supported Palestinians

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has canceled a commencement speech by its 2024 valedictorian, a Muslim student who has expressed support for Palestinians, citing substantial security risks for the event that draws 65,000 people to campus. The decision was announced in a statement Monday by Andrew T. Guzman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Guzman cited the “alarming tenor” of reaction to the school’s choice of valedictorian. The valedictorian is Asna Tabassum, who is graduating with a major in biomedical engineering and a minor in resistance to genocide. Tabassum says in a statement to the Los Angeles Times the university abandoned her after she was subjected to racist hatred by anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices.

By JOHN ANTCZAK and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.