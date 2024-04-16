Arrests made a year after gold and cash worth millions were stolen at Toronto airport

TORONTO (AP) — Authorities in Canada say they have made arrests in the theft of a cargo container that included gold and other items worth over 20 million Canadian dollars — about $14.5 million — that were stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport a year ago. Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau will announce details and arrests at a new conference about the case on Wednesday. Police said last April that a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane. The missing goods were reported to police a short time after that.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.