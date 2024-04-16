Anti-Trump Republican Larry Hogan navigates dangerous political terrain in pivotal Senate contest

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Larry Hogan has transformed Maryland’s sleepy Senate race into a top-tier contest in the fight for the Senate majority. But the former governor cannot afford to lose any part of his delicate and diverse political coalition. Already, Trump loyalists are skeptical of the 67-year-old businessman who hopes to become the first Republican in 44 years to win a Senate seat in this deep-blue state. And Democrats are seizing on abortion to make Hogan’s historic challenge even harder. But the R after his name may ultimately prove the most serious liability for Hogan in a state Trump lost by 33 points in 2020.

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

