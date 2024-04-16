A boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 4 people

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Four people are dead after a boat carrying a group of people capsized in a river in Indian-controlled Kashmir. News agency Press Trust of India reported that the boat capsized Tuesday in Jhelum river near Srinagar, the region’s main city. Most of the passengers were children, and rescuers are searching for those who were still missing. Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment. Last year, 22 people drowned when a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized near a beach in Kerala state in southern India.

