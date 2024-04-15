Vertex Pharma scientist talks about the long road to developing non-addictive painkillers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patients suffering from pain have limited options when it comes to medication. For decades, the only two choices have been over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol or powerful prescription opioids. Prescriptions for opioids have plummeted over the last decade as doctors have become more aware of their risks. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of the drugmakers that have been working for years to develop new alternatives. The Boston-based drugmaker recently reported positive results for a drug that blocks pain using a different method than opioids and other pain drugs. Vertex’s chief scientist, Dr. David Altshuler, says that distinction could make the drug a promising option for patients seeking pain relief without the risks of addiction.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.