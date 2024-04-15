The pilots union at American Airlines says it’s seeing more safety and maintenance issues

DALLAS (AP) — The pilots union at American Airlines says there’s been a significant spike in safety and maintenance issues at the airline. The union told its members over the weekend that American has increased the time between routine inspections on planes. The union also says American has ended overnight maintenance checks unless a plane gets written up for special attention or is due for scheduled maintenance. A union spokesman said Monday that the Allied Pilots Association met with senior officials at American Airlines and was encouraged by management’s response. American did not immediately comment on the matter.

