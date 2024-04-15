Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to involuntarily commit some defendants judged incompetent for trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature has unanimously passed a bill that would involuntarily commit certain criminal defendants for inpatient treatment. The bill approved Monday would also temporarily remove their gun rights if they are ruled incompetent to stand trial due to intellectual disability or mental illness. The proposal is named for college student Jillian Ludwig, who was killed in November after she was hit by a stray bullet in Nashville. The bill goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. Ludwig’s family traveled from New Jersey to be on hand Monday while the House voted on the bill and honored her with a resolution.

