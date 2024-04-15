Rockies lefty Freeland appears to injure right shoulder while pinch-running

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland appeared to injure his right, non-throwing shoulder while being used as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Freeland, Colorado’s opening day starter, entered with two outs and the game tied a 1-all after Elias Diaz doubled. He went to third on a wild pitch by Jeff Hoffman and then tried to score after another Hoffman pitch got past catcher J.T. Realmuto. But Realmuto threw to Hoffman covering, who tagged out Freeland. The Rockies pitcher immediately grabbed his right shoulder and headed to the clubhouse with a Colorado trainer.

