Retrial underway for ex-corrections officer charged in Ohio inmate’s death

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection has started in the retrial of a former corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate at a county jail in northern Ohio. Mark Cooper faces a reckless homicide charge and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from Cooper’s alleged role in the September 2019 death of 28-year-old Alexander Rios at the Richland County jail. Cooper’s first trial last November ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict. Jury selection started Monday and was expected to continue Tuesday. Rios fell unconscious during a struggle with guards and after being shocked with a stun gun. He died at a hospital eight days after the confrontation, which was captured on video shot by jail staffers.

