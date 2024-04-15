Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in UK

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. has received another setback. A judge on Monday rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he quit as a working member of the royal family. The long-running legal battle began more than four years ago when Harry challenged the panel’s decision, arguing that he and his family still needed an armed security detail because of hostility directed toward him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on social media and relentless hounding by the news media.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.