Paris-bound Olympians look forward to a post-COVID Games with fans in the stands

NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest moments for many of this generation’s Olympic athletes came in front of mostly empty stands. That was three years ago at the COVID-19 Summer Olympics or two years ago at the COVID-19 Winter Olympics. Now that they’re preparing for the Paris Olympics, the Americans heading back to the Games know they can never take for granted the screaming fans and a hug from Mom or Dad. BMX rider Alise Willoughby is among the many who say it’s important to be able to share these once-in-a-lifetime moments with people close to her. Willoughby and about 100 other U.S. athletes are doing interviews and photo shoots this week at the Team USA media summit at a hotel in New York.

