Pache’s single, Harper’s catch in 10th inning lift Phillies past Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Pache hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning after Bryce Harper made a leaping, run-saving catch in the top of the frame to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland appeared to injure his right, non-throwing shoulder while being used as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. Harper also had an RBI single.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.