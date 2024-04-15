Pache’s single, Harper’s catch in 10th inning lift Phillies past Rockies
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Pache hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning after Bryce Harper made a leaping, run-saving catch in the top of the frame to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland appeared to injure his right, non-throwing shoulder while being used as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. Harper also had an RBI single.