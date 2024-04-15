Niko Medved signs long-term extension to remain coach at Colorado State
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
Colorado State coach Niko Medved agreed to an extension with the Rams that will keep him with the program through the 2028-29 season and possibly longer. The deal was announced by the school Monday and includes two options for the 2029-30 and ’30-31 seasons. Medved led the Rams to 25 wins this season and a spot in the NCAA tournament. He was recently named the recipient of the Skip Prosser man of the year award, which goes to the Division I coach who wins with integrity on and off the court. He’s 117-75 in his six seasons in Fort Collins.