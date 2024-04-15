Severe storms could bring large hail and some tornadoes across a huge swath of the Central US

By Robert Shackelford and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A pair of storm systems threatens more than 40 million people across parts of the Central and Eastern US on Monday, both capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a handful of tornadoes.

The largest at-risk area stretches from central Texas to southern South Dakota, including Oklahoma City and Kansas City. The most severe thunderstorms are forecast across central Kansas to South Dakota.

Even before the storms begin, winds will be gusting up to 55 mph from western Nebraska through the panhandle of Texas. The winds, combined with dry air and hot temperatures, will create critical fire weather in the region.

The storms ramp up late Monday afternoon and will move eastward through the evening.

Overnight storms are likely, so be sure to turn on your phone’s severe weather alerts before going to sleep. Research shows that nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as deadly as daytime ones. Nocturnal tornadoes are difficult to spot in the darkness and those sleeping may not be aware that danger is near.

Further east, the remnants of a separate weekend storm could pelt eastern north Carolina and Virginia with large hail and powerful winds on Monday.

On Tuesday, the largest severe storm threat spreads from southern Wisconsin to Louisiana. The main threat will be damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The most concentrated corridor for severe weather on Tuesday, especially for hail and tornadoes, is expected over southern Iowa and Missouri during the mid-afternoon and early evening.

Flooding is a concern along the storm’s path. On Monday, there is a risk for excessive rainfall from northern Texas to North Dakota. By Tuesday, the bulk of the moisture spreads eastward bringing the risk of flooding mainly to the Midwest.

From Nebraska to Wisconsin, widespread rainfall totals will be between 1 to 3 inches through Wednesday.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, are already dealing with a surplus of rain this month, with more than a dozen river gauges already at minor flood stage even before the next round of rain arrives.

CNN meteorologists Allison Chinchar and Caitlin Kaiser contributed to this report.

