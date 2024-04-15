Bishop among several people stabbed in Sydney, days after shopping mall tragedy

By Christian Edwards and Paul Devitt, CNN

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — A bishop was among several people reportedly stabbed in Sydney, Australia on Monday – just two days after the city was rocked by a mass stabbing in a busy shopping mall.

Video of the incident appears to show a clergyman being attacked during a ceremony at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, western Sydney.

A man was arrested after officers were called to the incident and “is assisting police with inquiries,” New South Wales police said.

Police said none of the victims received life-threatening injuries.

The incident comes shortly after six people were killed and several others injured, including a nine-month-old baby, in a stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Australian police said Monday that the attacker in Bondi, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, may have targeted women.

Five women were among the six people killed by Cauchi. Twelve others were injured, eight of whom remained in the hospital Monday in conditions ranging from stable to critical.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

