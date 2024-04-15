Ken Holtzman, MLB’s winningest Jewish pitcher who won 3 World Series with Oakland, has died at 78
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Ken Holtzman, MLB’s winningest Jewish pitcher who threw two no-hitters for the Chicago Cubs and helped the Oakland Athletics win three straight World Series championships in the 1970s, has died. The Cubs announced Holtzman’s death Monday on social media. He was 78. Holtzman’s brother Bob Holtzman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he died Sunday night after being hospitalized for three weeks. He had been battling heart issues. Holtzman grew up in the St. Louis area and starred at the University of Illinois before becoming a two-time All-Star. The left-hander posted a 174-150 record and 3.49 ERA from 1965 to 1979 with the Athletics, Cubs, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.