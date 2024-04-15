Judge awards $23.5 million to undercover St. Louis officer beaten by colleagues during protest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has awarded nearly $23.5 million to a former police officer who was beaten by colleagues while working undercover during a protest in 2017. Luther Hall was badly injured in the attack during one of several protests that followed the acquittal of former St. Louis officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge over the death of a Black man. Hall sued three former colleagues — Randy Hays, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hays never responded to the lawsuit. A judge issued a default judgment in favor of Hall in February, and heard testimony Monday on why Hall should receive damages. Hall’s claims against Boone and Myers are still pending.