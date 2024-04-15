IAEA warns that attacks on a nuclear plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine put the world at risk

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are trading blame before the United Nations Security Council for the attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says the attacks have put the world “dangerously close to a nuclear accident.” Without attributing blame, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said his agency has been able to confirm three attacks against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant since April 7. He said what he called “reckless attacks” must cease immediately. Zaporizhzhia sits in Russian-controlled territory in southeastern Ukraine and has six nuclear reactors.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.