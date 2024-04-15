Houston man sentenced to 45 years in prison for stabbing wife to death in 2021

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston man will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty last week to killing his wife nearly three years ago.

Carlos Guzman was sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife, 50-year-old Noelia Guzman, with a knife and a box cutter, according to court documents.

On May 30, 2021, Houston Police Department officers found Noelia Guzman with what appeared to be cuts on her throat at their home on Wuthering Heights Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that following the murder of his wife, Carlos Guzman had cut himself in an apparent attempt to take his own life.

“They located the husband, who is going to be the suspect, in the backyard,” Sgt. Adrian Lopez said following the 2021 incident. “They gave him multiple verbal commands to drop the knife. He refused.”

Officers had to deploy a Taser before Carlos Guzman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Their two children, ages 10 and 17, were at the home at the time of the incident, police said.

“Obviously very traumatic for the two daughters at such a young age,” Lopez added. “They’re hanging in there. They were able to give me very vital statements that are going to be very important to this investigation.”

A third daughter was not home at the time of the incident but police said other family members and friends were helping the family as the investigation continued.

