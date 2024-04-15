House Speaker Mike Johnson leaves uncertain his plan to advance aid for Israel and Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is leaving uncertain his plan for advancing wartime aid for Ukraine. It put the future of the funding in doubt as lawmakers returned to Washington on Monday for a crucial week of foreign policy work. Iran’s missile and drone strike against Israel over the weekend put renewed pressure on House Republicans to act on a national security package that would send military support to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. But after mulling for two months how to advance such a package through the political divides in the House, Johnson has revealed little of his strategy. The speaker planned to huddle with his fellow House Republicans on Monday evening.

By STEPHEN GROVES and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

