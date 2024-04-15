Germany’s Scholz calls for fair competition and warns against dumping during China visit
BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for fair competition in trade relations with China while warning about dumping and overproduction while speaking to students in Shanghai on Monday. Scholz is visiting China against the background of possible EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and other trade-related tensions. The two countries are also split over how to handle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.