Bodies of 3-year-old girl and her mother recovered after Indonesian landslides that killed 20
TANA TORAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of a 3-year-old girl and her mother who were the last victims still missing after landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island that killed 20 people. The rescue chief said the mother and child were found close to each other. Mud loosened by torrential rain poured from surrounding hills onto the houses Saturday. The local police chief said a family gathering was being held in one of the houses when the landslide hit. Fog and rain had hampered the search for the victims. Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers had joined the search in the remote hillside villages. Two injured people were pulled out of the mud Sunday and taken to a hospital.