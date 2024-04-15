A 9-year-old boy’s dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance’s story online

Nine-year-old Cal Clifford had always wanted a pet octopus. His dream recently came true when his father Cameron Clifford helped him adopt Terrance the octopus and set it up in a saltwater aquarium at their home in rural Oklahoma. The saga about the eight-legged mollusk quickly became popular on TikTok and eventually attracted hundreds of thousands of followers. The family was surprised to learn Terrance was a female. The cephalopod laid 50 eggs that were initially assumed to be unfertilized. They all hatched in several week. Nearly half of the hatchlings survived. Terrance is alive four months later.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.