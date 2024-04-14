Unflappable Scottie Scheffler clinches second Masters title with virtuoso display

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Scottie Scheffler clinched his second Masters title in style on Sunday, cementing the American’s status as the preeminent force in men’s golf.

The world No.1 was unshakeable at Augusta National, shrugging off attacks from multiple challengers to finish four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and add to his victory in 2022.

Scheffler had arrived at the 88th edition of the tournament as the odds-on favorite and proved bookmakers correct, a closing four-under 68 lifting him to 11-under overall and sealing his third win in just over a month, as well as a $3.6 million cut of a Masters-record $20 million prize purse.

Unmoved by blustering winds that swept away many of his big-name rivals across the week, at times it looked like the only person capable of denying Scheffler another green jacket was his imminent first child.

The Texan had vowed to abandon the tournament if his wife Meredith went into labor, with the due date expected within the next few weeks.

“I’m coming home. I’ll be home as quick as I can. I love you,” Scheffler replied when asked by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley if he had a message for his wife.

“You’re about to make me cry here in Butler Cabin. It’s a very special time for both of us. I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again. I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith. Its been a long week here without her.”

His ninth PGA Tour title – and third in his last four starts – the victory sees the 27-year-old become the 18th player to tally multiple Masters wins, and the fourth youngest to achieve the feat after Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods, who finished 60th – last of those to make the cut – following his 100th round at the major.

Åberg ran Scheffler closest with a brilliant display in his first major appearance, carding a final round 69 to fall just short of becoming the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win on their Masters debut.

It accelerates the 24-year-old’s meteoric rise since turning professional last June. The world No. 9 played a starring role in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in Rome less than 100 days after calling time on a prodigious amateur career, and clinched his first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic a month later.

American duo Max Homa and Collin Morikawa had joined Scheffler and Åberg atop the leaderboard during the final round, but saw their challenges falter to slide to a share of third alongside England’s Tommy Fleetwood at four-under par, seven shots behind the victor.

World No.2 Rory McIlroy’s wait for the elusive career grand slam continues. The Northern Irishman is a Masters away from winning all four majors but finished tied-22nd on his 16th appearance at Augusta National.

Spain’s Jon Rahm never looked likely to become only the fourth player to defend the Masters, failing to shoot below par as he finished tied-45th at nine-over par before presenting Scheffler with his green jacket in a role reversal of last year’s ceremony.

More to follow…

