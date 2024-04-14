Tomas Hertl’s power-play goal in OT rallies Golden Knights from 3 goals down to beat Avalanche 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal 1:23 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday. The Knights trailed 3-0 after two periods, but William Karlsson scored twice to reach 30 goals and Ivan Barbashev once to force overtime. Adin Hill made 21 saves, but had to make only two stops in the third period. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who also got goals from Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen. Alexander Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

