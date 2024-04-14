Semiautomatic firearm ban passes Colorado’s House, heads to Senate

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic-controlled House has passed a bill that would ban the sale and transfer of semiautomatic firearms. It’s a major step for the legislation after roughly the same bill was swiftly killed by Democrats last year. The House passed the bill on Sunday and it’s now on its way to the state Senate. If it passes there, it could bring Colorado in line with 10 other states that have prohibitions on semiautomatic guns. But even in a state plagued by some of the nation’s worst mass shootings, the bill faces headwinds, and Gov. Jared Polis has indicated his wariness over such a ban.

