Resident describes active shooter incident in Marina del Rey as ‘terrifying’; man in custody

By Iris Salem

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly firing as many as 50 rounds with two combat-style rifles and a handgun in an incident that at least one resident described as terrifying.

Witnesses say the man fired rounds from the roof and a balcony of a complex at Via Marina and Catamaran Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The shooter was allegedly armed with two AR-15-style rifles and a pistol and repeatedly reloaded while sheriff’s SWAT teams tried to deescalate the situation.

“It’s pretty terrifying . . .” said one resident. “We have never had any type of active shooter situation or anything at this level and it is all residential for the most part, it is very concerning.”

The suspect was later taken into custody. His identity has not been released. There are no reports of anyone hurt.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

