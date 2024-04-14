OJ Simpson’s public life crossed decades and boundaries, leaving lasting echoes. Here are a few

O.J. Simpson’s death is leaving a legacy across multiple areas of American life including sports, entertainment and the criminal justice system. His death from cancer Wednesday brought mourning from some and resurgent judgment from others. No matter the reaction, it’s undeniable that Simpson’s life shaped U.S. culture. From his record-breaking performance on the football field to the racial reckoning brought on by his murder trial and the heightened awareness of domestic violence, Simpson’s life impacted several aspects of American society.

By The Associated Press

