News organizations urge Biden and Trump to commit to presidential debates during the 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Twelve news organizations have issued a joint statement calling on presumptive presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree to debates during the White House campaign. The organizations say the “rich tradition” that’s been part of every general election campaign since 1976 is more important than ever during what they call “this polarized time.” The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has set the dates for three meetings between the candidates and one for vice presidential nominees, but it’s still a mystery whether they will take place. Trump didn’t debate during the Republican primary season, but has said he’d take on Biden under certain conditions. The Democratic president has said it depends on Trump’s behavior.

