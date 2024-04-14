Native American-led nonprofit says it bought 40 acres in the Black Hills of South Dakota

A Native American-led nonprofit says it has purchased about 40 acres of land in South Dakota’s Black Hills area. The Cheyenne River Youth Project announced in a statement on April 11 that it bought the tract of land adjacent to Bear Butte State Park. The executive director of the project says the area is considered “one of the most sacred places for the Lakota Nation.” Some tribes in the U.S., Canada and Australia have gotten their rights to ancestral lands restored in recent years with the growth of the Land Back movement, which seeks to return lands to Indigenous people.

