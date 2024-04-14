Justin Turner gets 3 RBIs, Blue Jays hold Rockies to 2 hits in 5-0 victory

By IAN HARRISON

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Justin Turner had three hits and three RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their second shutout victory of the season.

Turner opened the scoring with a two-out single in the first, doubled home a run in the third and added another two-out RBI single in the fifth against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.

Turner is 8 for 10 with six RBIs against left-handed pitching this season.

“He’s special right now,” Berríos said. “What a ball player.”

The Blue Jays won their second straight series after losing the previous two.

Berríos (3-0) allowed two hits, both singles, walked two and struck out seven. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 15 2/3 and lowered his ERA from 1.45 to 1.05.

“We just couldn’t solve him,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Colorado’s Ryan McMahon said he briefly thought he would be hit by a Berríos pitch that he struck out looking at in the third.

“He wasn’t predictable at all,” McMahon said. “He was confident to throw anything in any count. You could feel his confidence out there.”

Turner praised Berríos for toughening up with runners on base.

“When he gets into jams, his ability to pitch out of it has been spectacular,” Turner said.

Toronto’s Génesis Cabrera pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Nate Pearson struck out the side in the ninth to hand Colorado its second shutout defeat of 2024.

Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, losing for the third time in four starts. Freeland walked two and struck out three. His ERA went from 16.03 to 13.21.

When Turner’s bloop single drove in George Springer in the bottom of the first, it marked the 15th time in 16 games this season that Colorado’s opponent had opened the scoring.

The Rockies have allowed 23 runs in the first inning this season.

The Rockies had a season-high 20 hits in Friday’s 12-4 win but the offense didn’t keep rolling. Colorado had seven hits in a 5-3 loss on Saturday before Berríos shut the Rockies down Sunday.

After striking out 15 times Saturday, the Rockies fanned 10 times in Sunday’s series finale.

“The last couple of nights we’ve punched out,” Black said. “We’ve got to do a little better job of really bearing down with two strikes, putting the ball in play.”

Springer had two hits and scored twice for Toronto while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added an RBI single.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk reached base four times. Kirk walked twice and had two singles.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant was held out of the starting lineup. Bryant left Saturday’s game in the fourth because of soreness in his right ribs and back. The 2016 NL MVP twisted and crashed into the outfield wall making a first-inning catch.

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 7.20 ERA) is expected to start Monday as Colorado opens a three-game series in Philadelphia. RHP Aaron Nola (0-1, 4.50) goes for the Phillies.

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday as Toronto begins a three-game series against the Yankees. RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 3.00) gets the ball for New York.

