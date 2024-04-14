How we got here: A timeline of the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case

By Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell, Annette Choi and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — The first criminal trial of a US ex-president kicks off Monday, April 15, with jury selection in New York, where former President Donald Trump faces charges from the Manhattan District attorney related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

This is the first of four criminal cases expected to go to trial for Trump, also the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee. CNN compiled a timeline of the key events leading up to the historic trial.

Here’s how we got here:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.