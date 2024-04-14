Housing for young adults struggling with homelessness coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Construction is underway for a new housing development in Colorado Springs. It aims to help young adults get back on their feet.

The apartment complex is still in the very early stages of being built, but one day it will be a new 50-unit apartment community called the Launchpad. It will be specifically for young adults ages 18 to their mid-twenties who are experiencing homelessness.

The Launchpad is expected to have trained staff on site for anyone who needs extra support, according to the Lauchpad's website. Staff are expected to help with job interviews, life skills training, mental health counseling, parenting classes, and help with homework.

KRDO13 spoke with one person who said she experienced homelessness on and off since she was 13-years-old. She said programs like this are beneficial to help get young adults back on their feet.

"It has definitely impacted me as an adult a lot cause I look at all my friends and they've all got apartments, jobs, cars, and I've just been struggling to eat every day. This program has definitely given me a lot of hope of like owning my own apartment one day," said MJ Baca.

Becky Treece, the CEO of The Place, said there are about 150 young people sleeping on the streets in Colorado Springs. While she acknowledges that 50 units is not enough to support all of them, she said it's a start to help close the gap.

Treece hopes to get this development finished by Dec. 2024.