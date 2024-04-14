G7 leaders convened by Biden condemn Iran attack and say they stand in full solidarity with Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has convened the Group of Seven advanced democracies to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation. After their videoconference Sunday, the leaders issued a joint statement “unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms” the direct attack by Iran while expressing “our full solidarity and support to Israel” and reaffirming “our commitment towards its security.” The United States assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Tehran on Saturday. It marked the first time Iran had launched a direct military assault on Israel.

