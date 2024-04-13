Vatican complains after French court rules in favor of nun dismissed from religious order

ROME (AP) — The Holy See has formally protested to France after a French court ruled that a former high-ranking Vatican official was liable for what the court determined to be the wrongful dismissal of a nun from a religious order. In a statement Saturday, the Vatican said it had received no notification of any such verdict. But it said the ruling nevertheless represented a “grave violation” of the right to religious freedom. According to French media, the Lorient tribunal on April 3 ruled in favor of the nun, who was forced to leave her religious order after a Vatican investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.