Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people

SYDNEY (AP) — Police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center before he was fatally shot by a police officer. New South Wales Police said Sunday that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. Police said Sunday that Cauchi suffered from mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related. Six people, five women and one man, were killed in the attack and 12 others were injured, including a 9-month-old child.

