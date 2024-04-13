Navarro has 2 goals, 1 assists, Steffen has 5 saves; Rapids beat Earthquakes 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Navarro had two goals and an assist, Zack Steffen had his first shutout for Colorado and the Rapids beat San Jose 3-0, the Earthquakes’ third consecutive loss. Navarro converted from the penalty spot to give Colorado (3-2-3) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute and tapped in from point-blank range in the 60th to make it 2-0 The 24-year-old Brazilian has scored three of his four goals (three from penalty kicks) this season in the past two games. Cole Bassett capped the scoring in the 80th minute, his second consecutive game with a goal. Williams Yarbrough, who made 101 starts in goal for the Rapids across four seasons before being traded to San Jose in January, did not record a save for the Earthquakes.

