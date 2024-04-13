Jets score 4 goals in 1st period, beat Avalanche 7-0 to take control of 2nd seed in Central

DENVER (AP) — Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored 10 seconds apart in a four-goal first period that chased Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the net, and the Winnipeg Jets moved into the driver’s seat for the Central Division’s second seed with a 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Sean Monahan and Lowry each had two goals, while Gabriel Vilardi and Tyler Toffoli also scored to help the Jets extend their win streak to six in a row. The Dallas Stars wrapped up the Central Division title by beating Seattle earlier in the day. It means Colorado and Winnipeg will play in the first round.

