Is student debt derailing your life plans? Share your story

New York (CNN) — American consumers are the engine of the world’s biggest economy, and they are living under a mountain of student debt.

Even though the Biden administration has forgiven a staggering $153 billion in federal student loan debt, giving a financial lifeline to millions of borrowers, that figure is less than 10% of the total outstanding.

That burden is one reason many Americans put off major traditional milestones, like buying a house, getting married or having kids. Are you one of them? Share your story in the form below.

