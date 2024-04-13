Denver beats Boston College 2-0 to win record 10th NCAA hockey national title

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz scored second-period goals, Matt Davis had 35 saves and Denver beat No. 1 overall seed Boston College 2-0 to win the 10th national championship in program history. No. 3 seed Denver (32-9-3), which finished the season on a nine-game win streak, moved past Michigan (nine) for most titles all-time. Davis had 23 third-period saves in his third shutout of the season. The Pioneers outscored their opponents 82-39 in the second period this season. Boston College (34-6-1), which set the program’s single-season record for wins, had its 15-game win streak snapped and was shutout for the first time this season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.