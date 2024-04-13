Billie Eilish and Shakira are the surprise performers at Coachella’s first night

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It was an eventful night in the desert on Friday, when both Shakira and Billie Eilish unexpectedly dropped by Coachella.

Eilish was the surprise performer during headliner Lana Del Rey’s set, coming on stage to duet with Rey for a rendition of the latter’s signature song “Video Games.” The pair also sang together on Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.”

Eilish is coming off the major success of winning back-to-back Grammys and an Oscar, for her song “What Was I Made For?” off the soundtrack for the 2023-defining movie “Barbie.”

Meanwhile, at Bizarrap’s performance at Coachella, superstar Shakira surprised concertgoers for a performance of “La Fuerte” as well as their hit, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

During their set, Shakira also announced some big news – she will soon embark on a new world tour, titled the “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” in support of her latest studio album of the same name.

No Doubt, Doja Cat and rapper Tyler, The Creator are also set to headline the Coachella festival, with other notable artists such as Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Blur, Sublime and J. Balvin slated to take one of the fest’s many stages.

Saturday will see No Doubt’s first concert performance together in nine years.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is taking place in Indio, California over the weekends of April 12 and April 19.

