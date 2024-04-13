10 years after armed standoff with federal agents, Bundy cattle are still grazing disputed rangeland

BUNKERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Ten years later, Cliven Bundy and his family are still grazing cattle on disputed southern Nevada rangeland where armed protesters and federal agents stared each other down through rifle sights. Hundreds took part in the tense showdown near Bunkerville before the government backed off. Nineteen people were later arrested and spent time in jail awaiting trials, but no family members were convicted of a crime. Today, the federal Bureau of Land Management remains tight-lipped and stays away from property including Gold Butte National Monument. At home on his ranch, Bundy says that if the government comes again for his cattle, he’ll call again for backing from those he calls “we the people.”

