US border arrests fall in March, bucking seasonal trends amid increased enforcement in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for crossing the U.S. border illegally fell slightly in March, bucking a usual spring increase amid increased immigration enforcement in Mexico. Authorities said Friday that the Border Patrol made more than 137,000 arrests of people entering from Mexico, down 2% from February. It is the first time since 2017 that arrests fell in March from the previous month. Crossings typically rise as temperatures turn warmer. While conditions quickly change, the decline is welcome news for the White House at a time when immigration has become a top voter concern in an election year.

