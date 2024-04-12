Trump’s co-defendants in classified documents case are asking judge to dismiss charges against them

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for two co-defendants of former President Donald Trump in the Florida classified documents case are asking a judge to dismiss charges against them. Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira are charged with conspiring with Trump to obstruct an FBI investigation into the hoarding of classified documents at the former president’s Palm Beach estate. All three have pleaded not guilty. Lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira are set to ask U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon during a Friday hearing to throw out charges against them. The request is opposed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team. The Republican ex-president has separately filed motions seeking to dismiss charges against him.

By STEPHANY MATAT and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

