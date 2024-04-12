Steel City Music Showcase happening this weekend in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A first-of-its-kind music festival is happening this weekend in Pueblo.

The Steel City Music Showcase is taking place across Pueblo April 12 - 13.

The event will feature more than 30 musicians and bands from Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and across the state. There will be four stages located in multiple venues, including one outdoor stage.

All ages are welcome and kids age 10 and under get in free.

For more information, visit the Steel City Music Showcase website.